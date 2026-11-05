

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $447.835 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $431.458 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $10.105 billion from $8.499 billion last year.



Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $447.835 Mln. vs. $431.458 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $10.105 Bln vs. $8.499 Bln last year.



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