Tianci International Inc.: Tianci International, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2026

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Tianci International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Tianci"), a global logistics service provider specializing in ocean freight forwarding, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Highlights:

For the year ended July 31, 2026, our total revenue increased to $14,242,611 from $9,282,997 for the year ended July 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the launch of our global mineral trading business, which contributed $4,409,563 to our total revenue for year ended July 31, 2026, representing approximately 31% of our revenue in that year.

Our gross profit percentage for fiscal year 2026 was 7.43%, as our global logistics services yielded a gross profit percentage of 2.29%, our sales of mineral products yielded 7.43%, and our other services (i.e. sale of electronic parts and business consulting) yielded a gross profit percentage of 58.8%.

After accounting for operating expenses, we reported a net loss of $2,454,798 for fiscal year 2026. In the prior year, fiscal year 2025, we reported a net loss of $2,686,357.

Financial Results

Revenue from logistics operations for the year ended July 31, 2026, which represented 63% of the Company's overall revenue in that period, decreased by 0.7% from the revenue generated by logistics operations during the year ended July 31, 2025. Concerns about the implementation of tariffs and overall pricing pressures reduced demand for logistics services, as a result of which the gross profit percentage realized by the Company from its logistics services fell from 3.93% in fiscal 2025 to 2.29% in fiscal 2026.

To reduce the effect of declining demand in the Southeast Asia market, the Company intends to reorient its focus towards long-distance shipping lines, which generally produce higher profit margins. As one particular effort toward that reorientation, the Company has been accumulating an inventory of bulk chrome and manganese ore for the purpose of entering into the global commodity trade arena, and completed its initial mineral sales during the year ended July 31, 2026. Those sales yielded $4,409,563 in revenue and a gross profit margin of 7.43%. By applying its core resource control capabilities and supply chain integration strengths with an in-house demand for shipping services, the Company looks to release itself from dependence on local demand for shipping services.

We recorded a net loss of $2,454,798 for the year ended July 31, 2026. As a result, our operations during the year reduced our cash balance by $2,199,382. We offset much of that reduction by completing a public offering in June 2026 with net proceeds of $4,390,512.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing's logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Starting in the 2026 fiscal year, Roshing has expanded into global trade of bulk chrome and manganese ore by sourcing high-grade minerals directly from resource-rich regions for resale. Roshing intends to utilize optimized bulk vessel and container shipping, and provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for metallurgical and steelmaking customers.

Beyond logistics and mineral sales, Roshing generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: tianci-ciit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results that are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tianci International, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rqscapital.com

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2026, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tianci-ciit.com.

SOURCE: Tianci International Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tianci-international-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-year-ended-july-31-20-1247514