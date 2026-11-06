In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Tianci International, Inc. (CIIT) - up 50% at $2.33 Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (RAYA) - up 27% at $1.25 JFrog Ltd. (FROG) - up 23% at $91.80 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) - up 20% at $56.42 Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - up 19% at $291.91 IREN Limited (IREN) - up 19% at $21.42 nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) - up 17% at $34.34 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) - up 16% at $8.56 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) - up 15% at $1.56 Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) - up 12% at $190.66

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) - down 40% at $12.00 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - down 28% at $12.60 DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - down 21% at $18.50 NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) - down 21% at $9.04 Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - down 20% at $27.40 Funko, Inc. (FNKO) - down 20% at $4.90 Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) - down 18% at $149.94 Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH) - down 18% at $13.64 Natera, Inc. (NTRA) - down 16% at $305.00 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) - down 15% at $31.54

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX