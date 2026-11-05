PP Teck Brings Professionally Applied Tire Puncture Protection to the U.S. With Live Demo Launch Week Near Charlotte, Nov. 16-20

Media, tire professionals and fleet operators can now book sessions at PP Teck's Fort Mill, S.C. headquarters to watch a live puncture demonstration and see the treatment applied.

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / PP Teck, a tire puncture-protection company new to the U.S. market, will introduce its professionally applied treatment during U.S. Launch Week, Nov. 16-20, 2026, at its headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C., just south of Charlotte. Reporters, automotive creators, tire service businesses, dealers and fleet operators are invited to book a time to see a tire punctured on-site and watch how the technology responds.

PP Teck's treatment is a nano polymer coating sprayed inside the tire by a trained, certified applicator using PP Teck equipment. It is not a liquid sealant. The coating is designed to seal qualifying punctures and help the tire hold pressure, so drivers and fleets can keep moving instead of stopping on the roadside.

A flat tire costs more than a tire. For families it can mean a dangerous stop on a busy shoulder. For fleets it can mean a missed delivery, an idle driver and a lost day.

For dealers and service centers, PP Teck is more than another add-on. It gives customers back the time a flat takes out of their day and helps keep them and their families off the shoulder of a busy highway. That makes it a service shops can stand behind, and one their customers remember.

Media: book a live demo

Media slots run Nov. 16-20, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Crews can film a live puncture demonstration, capture the application process and interview the PP Teck team on-site. Reserve your media slot.

Tire professionals and fleets: book a Launch Week session

PP Teck is building its U.S. network of certified applicators, service centers, dealers and fleet partners. Launch Week sessions include:

Certified Applicator sessions: see the equipment, the application process and the business opportunity.

see the equipment, the application process and the business opportunity. Installer, Service Center and Dealer sessions: learn how PP Teck can become a new service offering for customers.

learn how PP Teck can become a new service offering for customers. Fleet and Commercial demos: see how the treatment fits vehicle availability and downtime planning.

Appointments are limited. Businesses that call or book during Launch Week can learn about a special offer on PP Teck equipment and nano polymer. Reserve a session at www.ppteck.com/launch or call 839-282-4424.

Drivers interested in getting their own tires treated can learn more at www.ppteck.com.

Event details

What PP Teck U.S. Launch Week: live puncture demos, media appointments and partner sessions When Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Where PP Teck, 9057 Northfield Drive, Suite B, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Who Media, automotive creators, tire service businesses, dealers, applicators and fleet operators Book Media: Reserve a media slot

Business sessions: www.ppteck.com/launch or 839-282-4424

ABOUT PP TECK

PP Teck (Puncture Prevention Technology) provides professionally applied nano polymer tire-protection technology designed to help seal qualifying tread punctures as they occur, helping reduce unexpected roadside disruptions and keep drivers and businesses moving.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, PP Teck is launching into the U.S. market with solutions for everyday drivers, commercial fleets and automotive businesses, while building a network of applicators, service centers and dealers.

NEVER FEAR A FLAT.

www.ppteck.com

Media contact

Angelique de Buhr

Stout Factor Marketing

ad@stoutfactor.com

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SOURCE: PP Teck

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/pp-teck-brings-professionally-applied-tire-puncture-protection-to-the-u.s.-with-live-dem-1245982