New York-Based Technology and Creative Powerhouse Bridges High-Octane Game Publishing with Enterprise Software, Machine Learning, AI Integration, and Cybersecurity

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Ray Anam Inc. Studios, the technology and interactive entertainment division of Ray Anam Inc., today announced its aggressive strategic expansion into PC and major console platforms. Building upon the momentum of its fast-growing mobile gaming catalog across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the studio is actively preparing multi-platform launches across Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

The multi-platform rollout marks the next evolutionary phase for Ray Anam Inc. Studios. Having quickly built a recognizable footprint in mobile gaming with action-packed, arcade-inspired, and dark fantasy experiences, the studio is translating its proprietary development pipelines and dynamic IP into fully realized PC and console releases.

Expanding the Gaming Universe: Mobile to Console & PC

Ray Anam Inc. Studios' current mobile gaming lineup-headlined by original titles such as Raycraft: Legends of Aethel, Draco The Killer Corso, Rayan The Slayer, Aiden The Dragon, Shot You Down, Aliya the Elf, and Shhmonsters-combines retro arcade velocity with modern real-time mechanics.

The upcoming expansion to Steam, Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox will feature:

Enhanced Visual Fidelity & Engine Architecture: Leveraging high-performance Unity and Unreal Engine pipelines optimized for higher frame rates, expanded rendering capabilities, and immersive big-screen gameplay.

Dedicated Controller & Handheld Optimization: Tailored input schemes designed specifically for Xbox wireless controllers, Nintendo Switch handheld and docked modes, and Steam Deck/PC peripherals.

Expanded Lore and Multiplayer Experiences: Deeper story campaigns, extended arena battles, and seamless real-time multiplayer systems engineered for cross-platform community engagement.

"Our mission at Ray Anam Inc. Studios has always been to build high-energy, memorable experiences that respect the player's time while pushing technical boundaries," said Ray Anam, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Ray Anam Inc. "Taking our games from mobile screens to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox is a natural progression. But gaming is just one wing of what we engineer. Our true strength lies in our ability to merge creative storytelling with enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, software infrastructure, and cybersecurity."

A Full-Spectrum Technology and Engineering Powerhouse

While interactive entertainment serves as a high-visibility consumer front, Ray Anam Inc. Studios operates as a multi-disciplinary technology firm structured across five core divisions:

Interactive Entertainment & Multi-Platform Game Development: End-to-end design, rapid prototyping, cross-platform porting, and live-ops architecture across iOS, Android, PC, and consoles.

Enterprise Software Engineering: Production-grade custom desktop software, distributed backend architectures, high-throughput APIs, and CI/CD DevOps workflows designed to scale reliably under heavy enterprise workloads.

Applied Machine Learning & Data Pipelines: Custom predictive analytics, computer vision systems, and automated MLOps pipelines that translate complex datasets into actionable competitive intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Agent Integration: Development of production-grade AI systems, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks, custom LLM business workflow integrations, and autonomous decision-making agent architectures.

Cybersecurity & Threat Defense: Robust end-to-end infrastructure protection, red-team penetration testing, zero-trust architecture implementation, and proactive SOC threat intelligence to keep critical data and platforms hardened against modern cyber threats.

Looking Forward

With upcoming console dev kits active and multi-platform certification milestones underway, Ray Anam Inc. Studios will be announcing specific release windows, early gameplay trailers, and platform-exclusive features for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in the coming quarters.

For more information, service inquiries, or to view the studio's portfolio, visit www.rayanamincstudios.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322765