Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Explore Branson is pleased to announce the inaugural Branson Songwriters Festival April 15-17, 2027. This event will bring some of Nashville's most celebrated hit songwriters to stages throughout Branson and neighboring areas.

Over the course of three days, visitors will be treated to the magic of hearing songs they know, and love performed live by the talented writers who penned them. From chart-topping hits to timeless country classics, these incredible songwriters will share their music and the fascinating stories behind the songs that became the soundtracks to live by.

The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of award-winning songwriters, including Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, Grammy winners and nominees, and the creative minds behind countless country music hits.

Songwriters performing

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Among the featured performers are three Hall of Fame songwriters: Buddy Cannon, whose songwriting credits include Mel Tillis' "I Believe in You," Vern Gosdin's "Set 'Em Up Joe," and George Strait's "Give It Away." Shawn Camp, co-writer of Garth Brooks' "Two Piña Coladas," Brooks & Dunn's "How Long Gone," and George Strait's "River of Love." Rafe Van Hoy, whose songwriting credits include George Jones and Tammy Wynette's "Golden Ring," John Conlee's "Friday Night Blues," and Deborah Allen's "Baby I Lied." More chart-topping songwriters will be announced as the event approaches.

Guests will enjoy live performances in intimate listening venues throughout Branson and neighboring areas for an up-close and personal experience.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and check back often for updates and announcements; more songwriters being added to the list, venue locations, and preferred lodging partners: www.bransonsongwriters.com.

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