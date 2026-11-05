

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.781 billion, or $5.33 per share. This compares with $1.471 billion, or $2.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $2.540 billion or $4.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.2% to $8.549 billion from $5.847 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.781 Bln. vs. $1.471 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.33 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue: $8.549 Bln vs. $5.847 Bln last year.



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