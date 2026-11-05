

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $676 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $640 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ameren Corp reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $2.882 billion from $2.699 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $676 Mln. vs. $640 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.882 Bln vs. $2.699 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.35 To $ 5.55



FY27 Guidance Diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $5.70 to $5.90 per share



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