

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV), a healthcare solutions company, on Thursday posted a loss for the third quarter, hurt largely by lower sales, partly due to the expected reversal of advance customer orders placed in the previous quarter ahead of a planned enterprise resource planning (ERP) system cutover. The company, however, raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.



The company posted a net loss of $12 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with net income of $1.266 billion, or $7.22 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year results included a $1.518 billion gain from the sale of its Purification and Filtration business.



Adjusted earnings per share fell 3.6% to $1.45 from $1.50.



Sales for the quarter declined 7% to $1.949 billion from $2.096 billion a year earlier. Organic sales decreased 2.8%, reflecting an expected 630-basis-point impact from advance orders placed in the second quarter ahead of the ERP system cutover.



Among business segments, MedSurg organic sales fell 2.8%, while Dental Solutions sales declined 7.4%. Health Information Systems organic sales increased 4.4%, and Advanced Wound Care organic sales grew 1.5%.



For full-year 2026, Solventum now expects organic sales growth toward the high end of its 2.5% to 3% range and adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.30, up from its previous outlook of $7.10 to $7.20.



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