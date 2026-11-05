Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Golf Cart Market to Surpass USD 3 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growing Electric Mobility Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Golf Cart Market to Surpass USD 3 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growing Electric Mobility Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the golf cart market size is expected to grow from USD 2.44 billion in 2026 to USD 3.24 billion by 2031, recording a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Increasing use of golf carts across resorts, golf courses, gated communities, and recreational facilities is supporting demand. The shift toward electric mobility, improvements in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, and rising preference for four-seater models are further influencing market expansion. Manufacturers are also investing in solar-assisted systems, flexible financing options, and online sales platforms to reach a wider customer base. Meanwhile, growing emphasis on vehicle safety and competition from lower-cost manufacturers are encouraging established players to strengthen their product offerings and pricing strategies.

Golf Cart Market Trends and Drivers

OEM Financing Packages for Community Golf Cart Fleets in India

Residential townships near major Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, are exploring affordable financing options for golf cart fleets. These packages often combine vehicles with charging equipment and maintenance support, making adoption easier for gated communities. As demand for cleaner internal transport grows, golf carts are finding new applications beyond golf courses, particularly as zero-emission shuttle vehicles.

Golf-Centric Residential Developments Gaining Momentum Across GCC Mega-Projects

Major tourism and entertainment developments across Saudi Arabia and the UAE are creating demand for specialized golf cart fleets. Projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and luxury golf destinations are encouraging the use of enclosed, air-conditioned carts suited to extreme desert temperatures. Manufacturers are responding with customized seating options, temperature-controlled battery systems, and solar-assisted roofs to improve passenger comfort and reduce reliance on conventional power sources.

"Reliable assessment of the golf cart market requires consistent evaluation of demand across applications, vehicle types, and regions. Mordor Intelligence combines structured market sizing, cross-segment analysis, and validated industry inputs to provide decisionmakers with comparable, commercially relevant insights." says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Golf Cart Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific is witnessing increasing demand for golf carts as tourism destinations, resorts, and residential communities expand their mobility infrastructure. Growing adoption across countries such as Thailand, China, Japan, and India is supporting regional market development. The region's expanding tourism industry and interest in electric transportation are expected to create further opportunities for manufacturers.

North America continues to hold a leading position in the global golf cart market, supported by its established golf course infrastructure and widespread use of carts in retirement communities. Increasing demand for neighborhood transportation and the availability of established manufacturers and dealer networks are further strengthening the region's market position.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/golf-cart-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Golf Cart Industry Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Electric Golf Carts

Gasoline Golf Carts

Solar-Hybrid Golf Carts

By Seating Capacity

2 Seater

4 Seater

6 Seater

8+ Seater

By Vehicle Format

Open-Top

Enclosed / Weather-Proof

By Application

Golf Courses

Personal / Residential Mobility

Commercial Services (Resorts, Theme Parks, Campuses)

Industrial & Airport Utility

By Sales Channel

Offline (Dealers & Distributors)

Online / Direct-to-Consumer

Get in-depth industry insights on the golf cart market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/golf-cart-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Golf Cart Companies

Club Car LLC

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Textron Specialized Vehicles (E-Z-GO, Cushman)

Columbia Vehicle Group (ParCar)

HDK Electric Vehicles

Suzhou Eagle EV Manufacturing Co.

JH Global Services (Star EV)

Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car

ICON EV

Marshell Electric Vehicle

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Xiamen Dalle Electric Car

Polaris GEM (Polaris Inc.)

Speedways Electric

AgT Electric Cars

CitEcar Electric Vehicles

Kandi Technologies Group

Tomberlin (Columbia)

ELLWEE AB

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