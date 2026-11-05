Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA: CVH) (OTCID: CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 12:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ewCqC1Pu

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://cablevisionholding.com

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322812