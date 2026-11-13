Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A., (BCBA: CVH) (OTCID: CVHSY) ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company"), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) (BYMA: TECO2), announced today its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2026 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (9M26 vs. 9M25):

This year includes results of Telefónica Móvil Argentina ('TMA'), which was acquired by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025, hence, the results for the 9M26 aren't comparable to the results of 9M25 as they include results of TMA from March 1 st 2025.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 8,068,010 million, an increase of 7.6% in real terms as of 9M26, compared to the same period of 2025, mostly driven by the incorporation of revenue from TMA for the full period and by higher ARPUs in real terms in mobile and Cable TV services; partially offset by lower sales of equipment and handsets, a decrease in fixed telephony and data services, and by the loss of control in the subsidiary Micro Sistemas.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 5,189,451 million, a decrease of 0.7% in constant currency, mainly driven by cost efficiencies in most items, partially offset by higher costs driven by the incorporation of TMA for the full period versus seven months in 2025. Excluding this effect, total costs reached Ps. 3,184,875 million, a decrease of 8.0% compared to 9M25.

EBITDA reached Ps. 2,878,559 million as of 9M26, an increase of 26.5% in real terms compared to 9M25, mainly driven by the incorporation of TMA's EBITDA for the full period versus seven months in 2025, and cost efficiencies obtained by the company, resulting in a higher EBITDA Margin of 35.7% in 9M26, compared to 30.3% in 9M25.

Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 836,444 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 300,722 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of September 30, 2026) 9M26 9M25 % Ch. 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 8,068,010 7,499,587 7.6% 2,697,343 2,707,105 2,761,562 (0.4%) (2.3%) EBITDA (1) 2,878,559 2,274,942 26.5% 968,119 990,591 861,170 (2.3%) 12.4% EBITDA Margin (2) 35.7% 30.3% 17.6% 35.9% 36.6% 31.2% (1.9%) 15.1% Net income 836,444 (372,888) (324.3%) (62,133) 188,138 (259,574) (133.0%) (76.1%) Attributable to:















Equity Shareholders 300,722 (160,133) (287.8%) (31,394) 66,981 (107,312) (146.9%) (70.7%) Non-Controlling Interests 535,722 (212,755) (351.8%) (30,739) 121,158 (152,262) (125.4%) (79.8%)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BYMA: CVH) (OTCID: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Nine Months and Third Quarter 2026 Results

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 2:00pm Buenos Aires /12:00pm New York /5:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ewCqC1Pu

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://cablevisionholding.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323860