

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), a digital sports and gaming company, reported Thursday a wider loss for the third quarter, despite double-digit revenue growth.



For the third quarter, DraftKings reported a net loss of $468.7 million, or $0.94 per share, compared with a loss of $256.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted loss per share widened to $0.53 from $0.26.



Revenue increased 16% to $1.329 billion from $1.144 billion, supported by higher Sportsbook revenue and customer activity. Sports revenue climbed 31.5% to $783.6 million, while iGaming revenue edged up 2.1% to $460.9 million. Other revenue declined 12.5% to $84.5 million.



Monthly unique payers increased approximately 13% to 4.1 million, while average revenue per monthly unique payer rose 3% to $109.



For fiscal 2026, DraftKings now expects revenue of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $175 million to $275 million.



For fiscal 2027, DraftKings forecast revenue of $7.35 billion to $7.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $1 billion.



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