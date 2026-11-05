The company reports $11B net flows in Q3, driven by strong momentum across investing, chequing and business products

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Wealthsimple, Canada's fastest-growing financial company, ended the third quarter of 2026 with $169.2 billion assets under administration, up 9% from the previous quarter and up 68% from a year ago.

The company now has 3.8 million clients (excluding tax filers). 1 in 4 Canadians aged 18 to 40, and 1 in 9 Canadians 41-55 use at least one Wealthsimple product today.

Delightful options to spend and save, for kids, teens, business owners and everyone else

Wealthsimple launched its first product for Canadians under 18: Kids and teens chequing, the first kids account in Canada to offer parent-paid interest, helping kids learn good saving habits early.

"I've always believed the best way to learn about money is hands-on, and the earlier the better. With our kids and teens account, kids get a fun way to engage with their money and experience the power of compound interest, and parents get a safe, convenient way to keep tabs," said Mike Katchen, co-founder and CEO, Wealthsimple. "Now the whole family's finances, from allowance to retirement savings, can live on Wealthsimple."

Kids accounts join a suite of everyday spending and saving products that includes a high-interest chequing account; a 3.95% Portfolio Line of Credit; a credit card with 2% cash back and no FX fees; and same-day delivery of bank drafts.

Wealthsimple now serves more than 30,000 Canadian businesses through its business chequing and investing products. The company launched Business Chequing in May 2026, and in September enabled business owners to spend directly from their account with the Prepaid Business Visa. The card offers unlimited 1% cash back, no FX fees, free ATM withdrawals anywhere in the world, and instant approval with no lengthy credit application.

Investing in world-class talent at every level

Wealthsimple continues to find new ways to identify exceptional people, and to invest in them at every level, from early talent to executive leadership.

Wealthsimple invests in early talent - before, during, and after university - through several programs. In September, the company welcomed its second Launchpad cohort, a year-long paid internship for recent high school graduates. In 2026, it also hired 150 university students as interns, along with six exceptional university graduates from across Canada for the first cohort of its Accelerator Rotational program. These recent grads complete three six-month rotations across the whole business.

The company expanded its leadership team with two internal promotions and two external hires at the VP level. Catherine De Giusti was promoted to VP, Deputy General Counsel, Product Legal, and Matthew Karasz was promoted to VP, Product. Vincent Caintic was hired as VP, Investor Relations, from BTIG, and Saumya Manohar as VP, Deputy General Counsel, Enterprise Legal, from Public.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across chequing and spending, managed investing, self-directed trading, and tax filing. Wealthsimple serves more than 4 million Canadians and holds approximately $169 billion in assets under administration, as of September 30, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322798