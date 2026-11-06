Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Final Prospectus permits the Corporation, if it so chooses, to offer up to $200 million of common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts, share purchase contracts, units or any combination thereof (collectively, "Securities"), during the 25-month period that the Final Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which would be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at that time.

"We are pleased to have filed Custom Health's final base shelf prospectus, providing us with the flexibility to raise up to $200 million as market conditions and strategic opportunities warrant," said Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health. "This positions Custom Health to efficiently access capital markets to support our growth initiatives and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Securities may be offered under the Final Prospectus separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and as set forth in an applicable prospectus supplement. A copy of the Final Prospectus can be found under Custom Health's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. For greater certainty, any offering of securities under the Final Prospectus will be made only pursuant to an applicable prospectus supplement and in accordance with applicable securities law.

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company that is building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Corporation connects in-home technology, pharmacy and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance; the amount of securities to be qualified in the Final Prospectus; the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement in the future; future financing opportunities; the amount and terms of any securities to be offered under one or more prospectus supplements; accessing capital markets to support the Corporation's growth initiatives; and the ability of the Corporation to carry out its proposed business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" or similar expressions.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management of the Corporation's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Corporation. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: availability of financing; currency rate fluctuations; delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the Corporation's public disclosure documents available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Corporation and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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