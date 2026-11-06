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ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 00:38 Uhr
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Gainz Marketing Grows From 50 to 445 Reps in 2026 as Fiber Internet Fuels a Door-to-Door Comeback

Orem, Utah-based fiber sales company says door to door is far from dead, and is now recruiting reps for 2027

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Gainz Marketing, a door-to-door sales company that recruits, trains and manages fiber internet sales teams for internet service providers, today announced that its sales force has grown from 50 to 445 representatives in 2026 and that the company has generated more than $8 million in fiber internet revenue so far this year, driven by demand in the fiber internet sector.

The company says the growth shows that door-to-door sales still works when it is paired with a product homeowners want. Fiber internet is being built out across the country, and providers are looking for field teams that can sign up customers street by street.

"People keep saying door to door is dead. Our year says otherwise," said Brayden Rhoton, executive chairman of Gainz Marketing. "Homeowners want faster, more reliable internet, and they like talking to a real person who can get them set up. We went from 50 to 445 reps and passed $8 million in fiber revenue in a single year because good salespeople want a product they can believe in and a team that trains them well."

Built for fiber launches

Gainz works with internet service providers as a master dealer. It handles recruiting, onboarding, pitch development, field management and performance tracking so providers can launch new fiber markets or rebuild underperforming regions.

Gainz works directly as a master dealer with Allo Fiber, Surf, Kinetic, Brightspeed, Sonic, GoNetspeed, Ripple, T-Fiber, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Ziply Fiber, TDS, Fidium and Gateway Fiber, with more partners to come as the company heads into 2027.

Now recruiting for 2027

Gainz is hiring door-to-door representatives, including experienced reps coming off the summer and solar seasons, for fiber market launches in 2027. New reps go through onboarding and training with field coaching from their first day. Representatives can learn more and apply at gainzmarketing.org.

About Gainz Marketing

Founded in 2024 and based in Orem, Utah, Gainz Marketing builds and manages door-to-door fiber internet sales teams for internet service providers. The company provides high-volume recruiting, structured onboarding and pitch development, field management and team placement, and market-expansion support for providers launching or growing fiber markets. For more information, visit gainzmarketing.org.

Media Contact

Brayden Rhoton, Executive Chairman
Gainz Marketing
brayden.rhoton@gainzmarketing.org

###

SOURCE: Gainz Marketing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gainz-marketing-grows-from-50-to-445-reps-in-2026-as-fiber-inter-1247763

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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