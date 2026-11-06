NEXT IS NOW: CFMOTO Brings Its Global Vision to Life at EICMA 2026

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "NEXT IS NOW," CFMOTO showcased its latest products and progress toward becoming a premium global powersports brand at EICMA 2026, with two press conferences.

Alongside its new product reveals, CFMOTO outlined its global progress. Present in over 100 countries and regions with more than 9,000 partners, CFMOTO continues to strengthen local sales and service capabilities. R&D investment reached US$186 million in the first three quarters of 2026, up 46.39% year over year, supporting its global engineering, design and manufacturing network. The group's portfolio now includes CFMOTO, GOES, ZEEHO, CFLITE, CFMOTO RACING and CFMOTO CRAFTED.

Among the highlights at EICMA was the V4SR-RR, powered by an in-house-developed 997cc V4 engine producing over 210 hp. It features active aerodynamics and boasts a top speed exceeding 315 km/h. The exclusive show bike V4SR-RR Carbon Black features extensive carbon-fiber bodywork and racing-inspired equipment.

Making their debut at the show, the 550MT-X and 550MT share a newly developed 526cc twin-cylinder engine, targeting off-road adventure and long-distance touring respectively. At 172 kg dry, the 550MT-X is 3 kg lighter and approximately 30% more powerful than the 450MT.

Also unveiled at EICMA, the 675SR-R World Champion Edition celebrates CFMOTO's Moto3 World Championship success with a special racing-inspired livery. The show also marked the debut of the 125SC-S urban scooter, combining practicality with smart connectivity, while CFMOTO's electric sub-brand ZEEHO showcased the AEX Hyper2 and AE6 Ultra.

At EICMA 2026, CFMOTO expanded its ORV lineup with the CFORCE C7 PRO, XFORCE X10-its first RUV, UFORCE U10 ALPINE, UFORCE U6 EV ALPINE and CFORCE C10 OVERLAND.

GOES, CFMOTO's strategic sub-brand, showcased the 54 hp TERROX 700 for work and recreation, alongside the lightweight TERROX 350 for versatile everyday use.

Following a successful 2026 season, the EICMA presentation featured Jorge "Aspar" Martínez and CFMOTO Brand Ambassador Mario Román, highlighting the brand's racing achievements and continued commitment to competition.

Looking ahead, CFMOTO remains committed to globalization, electrification and intelligent connectivity. Under the spirit of "NEXT IS NOW", the company continues to turn its global capabilities into products that empower riders around the world to explore more.

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