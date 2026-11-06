FORMER SGX CIO & CTO TINKU GUPTA APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN OF WISSEN TECHNOLOGY SINGAPORE

Appointment strengthens Wissen's Singapore leadership and growth ambitions, building on its expanding client relationships and engineering-led technology capabilities.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wissen Technology, a global technology services and solutions company, is strengthening its Singapore presence through a delivery-led approach built on deep engineering expertise, a product-engineering mindset and a focus on solving complex business problems. Building on early client wins with strategic clients, the company has appointed Tinku Gupta, former CIO and CTO of SGX Group, as Vice Chairman of Wissen Technology Singapore, strengthening its leadership as it expands its regional ambitions.

Wissen's approach centres on combining engineering excellence with business understanding to help enterprises modernise critical technology platforms, accelerate innovation and deliver measurable outcomes. Its growing client base in Singapore reflects the relevance of this approach across businesses seeking reliable, scalable and future-ready technology solutions.

Ms. Gupta brings more than 30 years of experience across technology, financial market infrastructure, business operations and cybersecurity. During her career at SGX, she held leadership roles across business, technology, and operations - most recently serving as CIO and CTO. In her technology roles, she oversaw major modernisation initiatives while sustaining the resilience of mission-critical trading and clearing infrastructure. Earlier, as Business Head of Market Data & Access, she was responsible for growing the business through the development and launch of strategic products and services.

Commenting on the appointment, Raghu Pareddy, Founder & CEO, Wissen Technology, said, "At Wissen, we believe strong engineering must begin with a clear understanding of the business problem and the outcomes that matter to the client. Our growing presence in Singapore, including early engagements with leading enterprises across financial services and other sectors, reflects the confidence clients place in our engineering and delivery capabilities."

"As Vice Chairman, Tinku will support Wissen Technology Singapore's growth and client engagement strategy. She brings an important additional dimension to our leadership - technology expertise combined with the perspective of having led major delivery initiatives within a leading financial market infrastructure institution. Her experience will help us strengthen the connection between what clients need and what we engineer and deliver, as we build our next phase of growth in Singapore." adds Raghu

Ms. Tinku Gupta, Vice Chairman, Wissen Technology Singapore, said, "Having spent much of my career on the enterprise side, I understand that technology decisions are ultimately judged by the business outcomes they deliver. Engineering excellence is essential, but it must go hand in hand with an understanding of the client's priorities, operating realities and long-term ambitions. Wissen's product-engineering mindset and delivery-led approach resonate strongly with this belief. I look forward to bringing that perspective to the team, strengthening our client relationships and contributing to Wissen's continued growth in Singapore."

Tinku Gupta holds a Master's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering with First Class Honours and has completed the AI Senior Executive programme at the National University of Singapore and a Professional Certificate in Coaching from Singapore Management University.

About Wissen Technology

Wissen Technology is a global technology services and solutions provider that combines strategy, design and engineering to help enterprises achieve digital transformation at scale. Founded in the United States in 2000, the company has expanded its global footprint across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE, Singapore and Canada.

With more than two decades of expertise, Wissen has delivered over US$1 billion worth of projects and serves more than 20 Fortune 500 companies across banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and energy.

For more information, visit https://www.wissen.com/ for further updates, visit LinkedIn profile: https://in.linkedin.com/company/wissen-technology

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