Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Announces Financial Results for Q3 FY2026

Coway Announces Financial Results for Q3 FY2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

"On top of strong demand for our environmental home appliances, the robust sales of our new product categories have enabled us to maintain a stable growth trajectory in both domestic and overseas markets," said Soontae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "By leveraging the ongoing net growth of our domestic rental accounts as well as the rapid progress of our overseas subsidiaries, we are set to secure both the top-line expansion and the overall profitability that will serve as the foundation for solidifying our mid-to-long-term growth."

Coway's reported earnings for the third quarter are as follows:

Third quarter revenue: KRW 1,426.1 billion (+13.7% YoY)

Third quarter operating profit: KRW 260.8 billion (+7.3% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

On the domestic front, Coway reported a third-quarter revenue of KRW 754.9 billion, representing a 2.0% year-over-year increase. Tailored seasonal promotions drove steady sales across key product categories in the domestic market, including ice water purifiers, beds and massage chairs. Subsequently, the third quarter also saw the volume of new rental sales grow 7.3% year-over-year, and net rental account additions also saw a surge of 26.7% to 214,000. The successful market debut of the company's latest summertime appliances, such as food waste disposers and wall-mounted air conditioners, further bolstered this strong performance.

Meanwhile, Coway's overseas subsidiaries also delivered robust third-quarter results. With a total revenue of KRW 591.8 billion, marking a 26.2% increase year-over-year, Coway subsidiaries in key global markets demonstrated strong sales growth across all product categories, highlighting the company's ever-growing business competitiveness on the international stage.

Malaysia subsidiary Q3 revenue: KRW 428.0 billion (+21.5% YoY)

United States subsidiary Q3 revenue: KRW 83.9 billion (+45.8% YoY)

Thailand subsidiary Q3 revenue: KRW 57.7 billion (+38.0% YoY)

Indonesia subsidiary Q3 revenue: KRW 16.0 billion (+21.8% YoY)

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-announces-financial-results-for-q3-fy2026-302931615.html