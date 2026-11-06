Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release from November 3, 2026, it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $3,234,998 through the issuance of up to 1,470,454 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $2.20 per FT Unit. The Company further announces that due to strong investor interest it has increased the size of its initial announcement from $3.2 Million to $3.7 Million.

The FT Units consist of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one- half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant"). entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $3.00 per share up until November 5, 2028.

Gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("CEE") that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as defined in the Tax Act, on the Company's mineral exploration properties located in British Columbia.

The Company will also Pay finder's fees of $50,000 in cash commissions and a total of 22,727 non-transferable finder's warrants. The finder's warrants are exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $3.00 per share under the same terms as the warrants to the subscribers.

The Placement and finder's fees are subject to the policies and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any common shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants or finder's warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day being March 6, 2027.

The Company may complete the Offering in one or more tranches.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the continuation and results of the exploration program, the interpretation of alteration and mineralization observed, the timing and receipt of assay results, and the exploration potential properties. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the risk that assay results do not confirm visual observations, drilling and equipment availability, assay laboratory turnaround times, results of exploration that differ from expectations, availability of financing, and receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322831