Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (GERMANY: A1W038) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its oversubscribed flow-through private placement (the "Offering").

Further to the Company's news releases of November 2, 2026 and November 5, 2026, which announced the Offering, the closing of its first tranche and an increase in its size, the Company has issued 27,273 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the Final Tranche at a price of $2.20 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $3.00 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Together with the previously closed first tranche, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $3,735,000 under the Offering.

The FT Shares qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("CEE") that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Tax Act on the Company's mineral exploration properties in British Columbia.

In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $25,000 and issued 11,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain eligible finders who assisted in identifying purchasers of FT Units. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $3.00 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 11, 2027.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, with a focus on British Columbia. The Company seeks to build shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties using advanced, state-of-the-art exploration methods. Its portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and helps mitigate investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the incurrence of CEE, and the receipt of final acceptance of the Offering by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, estimates and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's exploration plans, results of exploration that differ from expectations, availability of financing, and receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323488