Segway Powersports Strengthens European Dealer Partnerships at EICMA 2026

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports, Segway's professional-grade, high-performance powersports line for global markets, hosted its 2026 International Business Partner Conference during EICMA 2026 to discuss the next phase of its European business. More than 100 dealer and partners from over 50 countries and regions attended, including participants from Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, the United States and South America.

Under the theme "Gather as One, Fear No Place," discussions focused on the Model Year 2027 (MY27) European rollout, dealer development and local after-sales and parts support. The conference reaffirmed the brand's commitment to long-term partnerships and growing together amid changing market conditions.

Deepening European Dealer Partnerships

Europe remains a strategic markets for Segway Powersports, supported by its local dealers. Multimoto Group, for example, has represented Segway Powersports in Spain and Portugal since 2020. Through its distribution network, models such as AT5 now rank among the leaders in their respective segments in several European markets.

Beyond distribution, Segway Powersports supports dealers through regional dealer events. Its 2026 Dealer Day at Austria's Red Bull Erzbergrodeo brought together dealers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland for product briefings, market discussions and test drives.

Developing the Retail Network and Brand Identity

In 2026, Segway Powersports opened flagship stores across Europe and other international markets, including Spain, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Alongside these openings, Segway Powersports introduced new visual identity (VI) and store identity (SI) systems across its European dealers. Centered on Rider Red, the design distinguishes the range from Segway's commuter and mass-market products, which use a black visual identity.

It reinforces the brand's professional-grade, high-performance positioning while embodying its values of expertise, excellence and exploration.

Bringing the MY27 Lineup to Europe

The MY27 lineup unveiled at EICMA will expand the product offering for European dealers. Europe will be among the first markets in the global rollout, alongside North America, Latin America and markets across Asia and Africa. Orders will open to European dealers and customers in 2027, with deliveries beginning that year through the existing dealer network.

Strengthening Local Sales and Service Support

To meet local market needs, Segway Powersports works with authorized dealers across Europe to provide vehicle sales, maintenance, repairs, genuine parts and warranty services. In France, for example, importer Delta Mics provides additional after-sales and spare parts support.

The brand aims to further strengthen coordination across marketing, sales and service teams to help dealers manage daily operations and serve customers as they introduce new models.

Building the Next Phase of European Growth

Looking ahead, Segway Powersports aims to further strengthen its European business by expanding its market presence and creating new opportunities for long-term growth.

"Europe is central to our global strategy. Our progress in the region reflects the dedication and close collaboration of our marketing, sales and service teams," said Ethan Zhang, Sales & Marketing President of Segway Powersports. "Our commitment to expertise, excellence and exploration, together with our 'Fear No Place' philosophy, will continue to guide us as we work with partners worldwide to bring high-performance off-road experiences to more riders."

Future priorities include tailoring operations to individual European markets, developing deeper customer insights, upgrading flagship dealerships and expanding motorsport experiences such as the Villain Cup.

With a broader product lineup, a distinctive brand identity and stronger sales and service networks, Segway Powersports is positioned to accelerate its global growth, working with partners worldwide to bring its "Fear No Place" spirit to more riders.

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