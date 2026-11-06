Koelnmesse: Central Asia International Hardware Expo - Direct Access to Central Asia's Hardware Market

Central Asia International Hardware Expo - Direct Access to Central Asia's Hardware Market

24-26 November 2026 | Uzexpocentre, Pavilions 3 & 4, Tashkent, Uzbekistan | Backed by EISENWARENMESSE, the world's leading hardware fair | Presented by Koelnmesse | Pre-registration now open

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Central Asia International Hardware Expo (CAIHE) 2026 runs 24-26 November at Uzexpocentre, Pavilions 3 & 4, Tashkent. Backed by EISENWARENMESSE's global expertise and Koelnmesse's network, it is Central Asia's dedicated professional B2B hardware fair, bringing global quality suppliers directly to local and regional buyers.

Rising Local Demand Drives a New Dedicated Sourcing Platform

Driven by regional infrastructure build-up, industrial modernization and growing cross-border trade, demand for hardware and industrial solutions continues to rise. As Central Asia's economic and demographic core, Uzbekistan anchors this expanding market. CAIHE fills the gap for a professional local sourcing platform, giving buyers direct access to global supply chains without overseas travel.

A Centralized Sourcing Venue Spanning Diverse Hardware Product Categories

CAIHE hosts a wide range of qualified exhibitors covering hardware for construction, industrial operation and maintenance procurement. Instead of sourcing through scattered channels and coordinating with multiple overseas suppliers separately, visitors can evaluate suppliers side by side, compare specifications and pricing, negotiate terms and build long-term partnerships in one venue.

The show features hand tools, power tools, pneumatic tools, welding equipment, fastening solutions, building hardware, gardening and outdoor equipment, safety gear and industrial services, catering to distributors, contractors, manufacturers and retail operators across the region.

Diversified Hardware Solutions from a Global Roster of Exhibitors

CAIHE gathers quality manufacturers and leading brands from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, India, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Poland, offering a diversified portfolio of hardware, technical solutions and supply models. Each brings unique market expertise and product strengths, spanning high-precision industrial hardware, standard bulk lines, custom solutions and flexible supply options, with no fixed positioning or price tier.

Serving Visitors Across the Full Spectrum of Business Profiles

The exhibition serves visitors across all key business profiles: retailers, wholesalers, agents, distributors, importers, exporters, cross-border e-commerce operators, MRO teams, building materials and home improvement stores, contractors, manufacturers, real estate developers and DIY enthusiasts. All can find matching products, technical support and partnership opportunities to fit their operational needs and scale.

Maximise Visit Efficiency via Pre-registration

Pre-registration for CAIHE 2026 is now open to all trade visitors. Pre-registered attendees enjoy fast-track entry via dedicated lanes to maximise meeting time, and receive the official exhibitor directory in advance to plan visit routes.

All may apply for the Hosted Buyer Programme, which offers tailored matchmaking and on-site support, plus priority access to forums and product launches for the latest market insights.

CAIHE 2026 brings global hardware opportunities to the heart of Central Asia. Pre-register early to join this landmark regional event.

For more information about CAIHE 2026, please visit: https://www.hardwareexpo-centralasia.com/ru/

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