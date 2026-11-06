VALLOUREC ALIGNS ITS FINANCIAL STRUCTURE WITH ITS INVESTMENT-GRADE PROFILE WITH A NEW €750 MILLION MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Meudon (France), November 6, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today the signing of a new €750 million multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF). The new facility replaces both the existing undrawn €550 million RCF, signed in April 2024, and the undrawn US$350 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility signed in November 2022.

The new RCF has a five-year term, with two one-year extension options, and will support general corporate purposes. It also includes a €225 million accordion option, subject to lenders' approval. The new facility is based on the Investment Grade Loan Market Association template, with improved terms and lower financing costs compared to the refinanced facilities, marking a significant evolution in the Group's financing structure.

Coordinated by BNP Paribas and Natixis CIB, the facility brings together a diversified pool of thirteen international banks, compared with nine in the existing RCF. The transaction was substantially oversubscribed, reflecting strong support from a global banking pool and underscoring lenders' confidence in Vallourec's financial profile and strategy.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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