Avance Clinical Brings 30 Years of Early-Phase and Therapeutic Leadership to European Biotechs at BIO-Europe 2026

Australian fast-start pathway, four Centers of Excellence and a GlobalReady model that takes programs from first-in-human to global Phase II without changing CROs

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, a full-service biotech-focused global contract research organisation (CRO) headquartered in Australia, will exhibit at Booth #8-24 at BIO-Europe 2026. The event runs 9-11 November 2026 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Early-stage biotechs can meet Avance Clinical's Senior Directors of Business Development, Mike Watson and Dewald Jacobs, and Wendy Hamon, Senior Vice President, Oncology Center of Excellence at the conference.

Key facts

Event: BIO-Europe 2026, 9-11 November 2026, Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

BIO-Europe 2026, 9-11 November 2026, Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany Avance Clinical booth: #8-24

#8-24 Meet: Mike Watson and Dewald Jacobs, Senior Directors of Business Development and Wendy Hamon, Senior Vice President, Oncology Center of Excellence.

Mike Watson and Dewald Jacobs, Senior Directors of Business Development and Wendy Hamon, Senior Vice President, Oncology Center of Excellence. Specialist expertise: Centers of Excellence in Early Phase, Oncology, CNS, and Renal & Cardiometabolic.

Centers of Excellence in Early Phase, Oncology, CNS, and Renal & Cardiometabolic. Early-phase track record: 30+ years, 250+ indications and 300+ first-in-human studies in the last five years

30+ years, 250+ indications and 300+ first-in-human studies in the last five years Australian pathway: studies start under the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) scheme, typically in 5-6 weeks and no IND or EU CTA required

studies start under the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) scheme, typically in 5-6 weeks and no IND or EU CTA required Capital efficiency: Favourable exchange rate and refundable tax offset of up to 43.5% for eligible companies, on eligible R&D spend for companies





Avance Clinical provides specialist expertise at each stage of clinical development through dedicated Centers of Excellence in Early Phase, Oncology, CNS and Renal & Cardiometabolic. Sponsors work with one CRO, one set of systems and one accountable partnership as their program advances.

Why European biotechs start early-phase trials in Australia

Under Australia's CTN scheme, early-phase studies in Australia can begin once a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approves them. No US Investigational New Drug (IND) application, EU Clinical Trial Application (CTA) or pre-approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Ethics approval typically takes 5-6 weeks. Avance Clinical generates ICH-GCP-compliant data to support regulatory submissions to global regulators including the FDA, EMA, MHRA and TGA.

Eligible companies can also access the Australian Government's R&D Tax Incentive. It provides a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5% on eligible R&D expenditure, including clinical trial costs, for eligible companies.

"More European biotechs are discovering how much Australia can accelerate their early-phase programmes," said Mark Harvill, CEO of Avance Clinical. "Fast start-up, no IND or CTA needed to begin and a government tax incentive of up to 43.5% mean sponsors can reach their next inflection point sooner while preserving capital. With Avance Clinical as their global partner, a programme that starts in Phase I can scale into a global Phase II without changing CROs."

Global from day one

Through its GlobalReady model, Avance Clinical plans programs for multi-regional expansion from the outset. Sponsors get 480+ specialists across Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, and access to 2,000+ specialised partnered clinical sites. A single electronic data capture (EDC) system, clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic trial master file (eTMF) and safety database give sponsors one view of their programme from day one.

"Biotechs don't need a CRO that promises one team will do everything," said Liahna Toy, Senior Vice President & Head of Early Phase Center of Excellence at Avance Clinical. "They need the right expertise at each stage of development, and a partner that makes the transitions seamless. Our Early Phase Center of Excellence gets programs into the clinic quickly, with the data quality later-stage development demands. Our therapeutic Centers of Excellence and GlobalReady model mean the path into patient studies is planned from the start, not improvised after the first readout."

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a premium full-service Australian-headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials for biotechs in Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Avance Clinical brings more than 30 years of experience and expertise across 250+ indications. It supports programs from pre-clinical consulting to later-phase trials, backed by Centers of Excellence in Early Phase, Oncology, CNS, and Renal & Cardiometabolic, and by deep regulatory, clinical and operational capability. The company has partnered with more than 750 emerging biotech companies and has received multiple Frost & Sullivan awards, and in 2026 was awarded the Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Biotech CRO Leadership.

Find out more:

Book a meeting with Avance Clinical at BIO-Europe 2026

Learn about the Early Phase Center of Excellence

Find out about the GlobalReady model

Discover the Australian Advantage

Request a proposal





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