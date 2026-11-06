Brunel International NV: Brunel 3Q26 results: Strong performance in DACH, with softer results in the Netherlands and Asia

Amsterdam, 6 November 2026 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announced its third quarter 2026 results.





3Q26 Highlights

Revenue of EUR 301.2 million, down 1% and 2% organically YoY

Gross profit of EUR 56.6 million remained stable

Underlying EBIT of EUR 11.4 million, down 5% (- 4% organically) YoY

One-off costs of EUR 2.4 million, compared with EUR 5.7 million in 3Q25

Free cash flow of EUR 8.0 million (3Q25: EUR 10.6 million)

Reported EBIT of EUR 8.9 million, up 43% (+ 44% organically) YoY





YTD 2026 Highlights:

Revenue of EUR 897.8 million, down 2% (-1% organically) YoY

Gross profit of EUR 161.6 million, down 2% (-1% organically) YoY

Underlying EBIT of EUR 25.5 million, down 4% (- 1% organically) YoY

Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.19 (YTD 2025: EUR 0.05)





Peter de Laat, CEO: Our third-quarter results show progress in the execution of our strategy, although performance across our markets remains uneven. We saw a strong profit growth in DACH, Australasia and the Americas, partly offset by softer results in the Netherlands, Middle East & India and Asia. Overall, revenue was broadly stable while the gross margin improved. Continued investment in growth and operational excellence led to a modest increase in operating costs, resulting in slightly lower underlying EBIT.



In Europe, DACH delivered its third consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth, despite continued softness in automotive. Combined with disciplined cost management, this growth led to a strong increase in EBIT, demonstrating operating leverage. In the Netherlands & Belgium, revenue continued to decline, but at a lower pace. We are finalizing our turnaround initiatives, positioning the business for a return to a healthy EBIT contribution next year. Overall, EBIT for Europe increased.



Performance across our Global business was mixed. Australasia benefitted from a greater focus on higher value-added services, supporting an increase in gross margin. In the Americas, the organic revenue growth was led by North America. Higher value-added activities and new client wins supported growth and margin expansion. In Middle East & India, geopolitical uncertainty weighed on performance. In Asia, lower revenue mainly reflected project completions, the timing of new project starts and changes in business mix. Overall, EBIT for the Global business remained stable.



In the last couple of months, we saw significant projects in conventional energy getting approved or getting close to FID, including Papua New Guinea, Guyana, Brazil, Mozambique and the USA. Project starts anticipated in the first half of 2027 underpinning a promising outlook. In mining, developments are similar where the rising demand for metals continues to drive new project starts. The renewable market is a bit slower, with project activity expected to increase in second half of 2027. This pipeline and scaling our new verticals Power & Grid and Defence, will support sustainable growth and structurally improve profitability.



Results call

Today (6 November 2026), at 10:30 AM CET, Brunel will be hosting a results call. To join the conference call, use conference ID 937236366 and dial, depending on your location. The dial in number for the Netherlands is +31 800 2658014, for UK: +44 808 196 8935, for US: +1 833 461 5787. For other locations, please click here.

The results call will also be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed through Brunel's website. A replay, including the Q&A session, will be made available on the website by the end of the day.



Attachment

Press Release Brunel results 3Q26.pdf



