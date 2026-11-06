Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DT | ISIN: NL0010776944 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 13:20
7,580 Euro
-0,79 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4607,51005.11.
7,4707,50005.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 07:34 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunel International NV: Brunel 3Q26 results: Strong performance in DACH, with softer results in the Netherlands and Asia

Amsterdam, 6 November 2026 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announced its third quarter 2026 results.

3Q26 Highlights

  • Revenue of EUR 301.2 million, down 1% and 2% organically YoY
  • Gross profit of EUR 56.6 million remained stable
  • Underlying EBIT of EUR 11.4 million, down 5% (- 4% organically) YoY
  • One-off costs of EUR 2.4 million, compared with EUR 5.7 million in 3Q25
  • Free cash flow of EUR 8.0 million (3Q25: EUR 10.6 million)
  • Reported EBIT of EUR 8.9 million, up 43% (+ 44% organically) YoY

YTD 2026 Highlights:

  • Revenue of EUR 897.8 million, down 2% (-1% organically) YoY
  • Gross profit of EUR 161.6 million, down 2% (-1% organically) YoY
  • Underlying EBIT of EUR 25.5 million, down 4% (- 1% organically) YoY
  • Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.19 (YTD 2025: EUR 0.05)


Peter de Laat, CEO: Our third-quarter results show progress in the execution of our strategy, although performance across our markets remains uneven. We saw a strong profit growth in DACH, Australasia and the Americas, partly offset by softer results in the Netherlands, Middle East & India and Asia. Overall, revenue was broadly stable while the gross margin improved. Continued investment in growth and operational excellence led to a modest increase in operating costs, resulting in slightly lower underlying EBIT.

In Europe, DACH delivered its third consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth, despite continued softness in automotive. Combined with disciplined cost management, this growth led to a strong increase in EBIT, demonstrating operating leverage. In the Netherlands & Belgium, revenue continued to decline, but at a lower pace. We are finalizing our turnaround initiatives, positioning the business for a return to a healthy EBIT contribution next year. Overall, EBIT for Europe increased.

Performance across our Global business was mixed. Australasia benefitted from a greater focus on higher value-added services, supporting an increase in gross margin. In the Americas, the organic revenue growth was led by North America. Higher value-added activities and new client wins supported growth and margin expansion. In Middle East & India, geopolitical uncertainty weighed on performance. In Asia, lower revenue mainly reflected project completions, the timing of new project starts and changes in business mix. Overall, EBIT for the Global business remained stable.

In the last couple of months, we saw significant projects in conventional energy getting approved or getting close to FID, including Papua New Guinea, Guyana, Brazil, Mozambique and the USA. Project starts anticipated in the first half of 2027 underpinning a promising outlook. In mining, developments are similar where the rising demand for metals continues to drive new project starts. The renewable market is a bit slower, with project activity expected to increase in second half of 2027. This pipeline and scaling our new verticals Power & Grid and Defence, will support sustainable growth and structurally improve profitability.


Results call

Today (6 November 2026), at 10:30 AM CET, Brunel will be hosting a results call. To join the conference call, use conference ID 937236366 and dial, depending on your location. The dial in number for the Netherlands is +31 800 2658014, for UK: +44 808 196 8935, for US: +1 833 461 5787. For other locations, please click here.

The results call will also be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed through Brunel's website. A replay, including the Q&A session, will be made available on the website by the end of the day.


Attachment

  • Press Release Brunel results 3Q26.pdf

Source: Brunel International NV


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.