Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President CEO: Kei Uruma; "Mitsubishi Electric"), MUFG Bank, Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President CEO: Masakazu Osawa; "MUFG Bank") and Climate Investment (head office: London, the United Kingdom; CEO: Pratima Rangarajan), in October 2026, invested in convertible notes issued by GHGSat Incorporated (head office: Québec, Canada; CEO President: Stephane Germain; "GHGSat"), a company engaged in satellite-based greenhouse gas ("GHG") monitoring.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Québec, Canada, GHGSat pioneered high-resolution GHG remote sensing from space. The company operates a satellite constellation capable of tracing methane and carbon dioxide emissions to individual industrial facilities, enabling emissions to be monitored at unmatched speed and scale: sites are observed at a daily cadence, with alerts about detections delivered within hours. Today, GHGSat provides emissions intelligence to companies, governments, regulators and investors to help optimize operations and comply with environmental standards.

Accurately identifying and quantifying GHG has become increasingly important for addressing global warming. Methane, the main component of liquefied natural gas ("LNG"), has a greater global warming effect than carbon dioxide. Across the energy sector and a broad range of other industries, there is a growing need to identify exact emission sources, detect leaks swiftly, and accurately quantify emissions.

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