

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Orkla ASA (ORKLY.PK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at NOK1.737 billion, or NOK1.80 per share. This compares with NOK1.571 billion, or NOK1.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Orkla ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK1.873 billion or NOK1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to NOK17.541 billion from NOK17.946 billion last year.



Orkla ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK1.737 Bln. vs. NOK1.571 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK1.80 vs. NOK1.57 last year. -Revenue: NOK17.541 Bln vs. NOK17.946 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News