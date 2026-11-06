

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cellnex (CLNX.MC) reported a loss to parent company of 219 million euros compared to a loss of 263 million euros, previous year. Operating profit was 410 million euros compared to 353 million euros, prior year. Organic EBITDAaL grew 8.9%, for the period.



For the nine month period, revenue was 3.35 billion euros compared to 3.25 billion euros, last year. Reported revenues, excluding pass-through, reached 3.01 billion euros, up 2.4% from a year ago. On an organic like for like basis, revenues grew 4.9%, for the period.



Cellnex said it remains on track to return 1 billion euros to shareholders in 2026. The company reiterated its 2026 guidance and its 2027 outlook for Revenues ex-pass-through, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Leveraged Free Cash Flow.



At prior close on Bolsa de Madrid, Cellnex shares were trading at 27.09 euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News