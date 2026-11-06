NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk are completing U.S. Spacewalk 101 to install and deploy the eighth and final International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA). The extravehicular activity follows the successful installation of the seventh array on Oct. 29. The installation concludes a five-year augmentation program designed to upgrade the station's legacy power system. Manufactured by Redwire Space utilizing the Sunstone configuration featuring a 19.4-meter deployed length, a stowed power density of roughly 40 kW per cubic meter, and a 331 kg ...

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