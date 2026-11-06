The Indian cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to support the development of grid-scale energy storage systems. The scheme provides INR 14,500 crore ($1.53 billion) in financial support from fiscal 2026-27 to fiscal 2030-31. VGF is a government funding mechanism designed to support infrastructure projects that are economically beneficial but not commercially viable without financial assistance. Typically provided as a capital grant, it helps bridge funding gaps and attract private investment in public-private partnership (PPP) projects. ...

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