An Australian-developed hydrogen technology, evolved from Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) research and advanced by Sydney-based clean-tech company Hadean Energy has the potential to cut green hydrogen costs and improve commercial viability of lower-emissions steelmaking. To be tested in a AUD 30 million pilot green hydrogen plant in Victoria, which Hadean will build and operate, the facility has the backing of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which has granted the project AUD 15 million ($10.5 million). Hadean develops and commercialises tubular ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...