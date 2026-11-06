

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corporation (9433.T) Friday reported higher six-month profit, mainly helped by growth in revenue.



Attributable profit increased to 363.27 billion yen or 96.80 yen per share from 359.882 billion or 92.35 yen per share a year ago.



Operating income rose to 559.291 billion yen from 555.004 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating revenue increased 4.7% to 3.053 trillion yen from 2.916 trillion yen last year.



For the full fiscal year, KDDI forecast operating revenue of 6.410 trillion yen, up 5.6%, and adjusted operating income of 1.210 trillion yen, up 5%. Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 2.7% to 731 billion yen, with adjusted basic earnings per share of 196.29 yen.



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