Free-On-Board (FOB) China prices for n-type M10 and 210R wafers remained stable week on week at $0.146/pc and $0.153/pc, respectively, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Nov. 3. According to market participants, wafer price stability has been supported primarily by firm polysilicon prices. In addition, improving supply-demand dynamics in the solar cell segment, underpinned by overseas demand and domestic end-market installation activity, have provided further support for wafer prices. Industry sources said that major wafer manufacturers have largely maintained the reduced ...

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