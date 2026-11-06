EcoFlow, known for portable power solutions and an expanding residential focus, has launched two new series of portable power stations. The Delta Gen4 and River Gen4 are both evolutions of well-known portable and backup power offerings, with EcoFlow seeking to shake up its design language, package into smaller volumes with weight reductions, and reduce power consumption. Delta Gen4 series The new models in the Delta Gen 4 series are the Delta 3800 Gen4 and 3000 Gen4, with the model numbers correlating to storage capacity: the 3800 Gen4 offers 3763 Wh (3.7 kWh), and the 3000 Gen4 offers 3072 Wh. ...

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