

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Unicharm Corporation (UN41.F) released earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY56.733 billion, or JPY32.88 per share. This compares with JPY60.716 billion, or JPY34.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to JPY729.342 billion from JPY694.225 billion last year.



Unicharm Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY56.733 Bln. vs. JPY60.716 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY32.88 vs. JPY34.68 last year. -Revenue: JPY729.342 Bln vs. JPY694.225 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 40.68 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.015 T



All EPS are basic



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