Researchers in Iran have developed a computational model to predict hailstone trajectories and impact severity on PV modules under different wind conditions and panel tilt angles. The model accounts for wind speed, wind direction, and hailstone aerodynamics to assess potential mechanical damage to solar panels. "We considered the combined effects of wind speed, wind direction, hailstone aerodynamic behavior, and photovoltaic panel tilt angle," corresponding author Armin Hasanpour told pv magazine. "The trajectories were calculated by considering gravitational and aerodynamic forces and solving ...

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