Researchers led by the University of Glasgow in Scotland have developed a laser-induced delamination method for recycling aged crystalline silicon solar modules. The process separates the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant from the silicon cells, producing cleaner material streams for the subsequent selective recovery of silver and aluminum. "End-of-life crystalline-silicon photovoltaic modules remain difficult to recycle because EVA adheres strongly to cell interfaces, and dominant routes rely on shredding or bulk thermal treatment, generating mixed fractions," the researchers said. "This ...

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