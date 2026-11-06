Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched GreenTherm One, an all-in-one air-to-water heat pump designed for residential heating, cooling and domestic hot water applications. The company said the new system integrates a thermal storage tank and key hydraulic components into a single outdoor unit, eliminating the need for a separate indoor hot water cylinder. According to Phnix, the plug-and-play design enables installation in as little as one hour, provided the site has been prepared beforehand. The heat pump uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant, with a charge of 0.35 kg. It has a nominal ...

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