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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
06.11.26 | 09:01
8,184 Euro
-0,05 % -0,004
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2728,28209:17
0,0000,00009:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 09:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06. Nov 2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153
Postal code 50672
City Cologne
LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Los Angeles US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
EUPAC Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

03.11.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New5.05% 0.003% 5.05% 1,202,082,895
Previous notification4.88% 0.15% 5.03% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 60,660,578 0% 5.05%
US2515613048 0 7,066 0% 0.001%
Total60,667,644 5.05%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock Physical settlement 32,000 0.003%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total32,000 0.003%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Capital Research and Management Company 4.75%
-
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Capital Research and Management Company 4.75%
Capital Group International, Inc.
Capital International, Inc.
-

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

04.11.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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