LUYUAN Group: LUYUAN and LYVA Make European Debut at EICMA 2026 with Five Concepts and Global Smart Mobility Strategy

MILAN, Italy, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYVA, LUYUANGroup's global premium smart-mobility brand (HK.02451),debuted at EICMA 2026, unveiling five concepts spanning e-Cargo bike, kickscooters, e-bikes and off-road e-motos.

"We are rethinking mobility's form and riding experience for the AI era," said LUYUANVice President Boyuan Ni. Under"Light up your life, Power your ride," LYVA aims to reconnect riders with their surroundings through intelligent, quality mobility.

Five Concepts Across Four Categories

R07 balances cargo capacity with agility; folding kickscooter Z05 addresses public transport connections and last-mile travel. T05 features a lightweight. one-piece magnesium-alloy body, tested through 1.3 million vibration-fatigue cycles GX03 and GX05 target off-road terrain.

BMW Collaboration and Local Engineering

R07 and Z05 draw on BMW Group's micromobility concept licensing agreement with LUYUAN, with design support from Designworks, the global design innovation studio of the BMW Group. EPP Engineering founder Matthias Bluemel outlined European validation covering regulatory compliance, mechanical safety, durability and riding experience. EPP operates LUYUAN's Munich European R&D and Innovation Centre. LUYUANCo-founder and CEO Hu Jihong, Ni Boyuan, BMW Group representative and guests unveiled R07 and Z05.





AI Riding and Liquid Cooling

LYVA's modular architecture integrates liquid-cooled mid-drive motors, proprietary AI algorithms, electronic shifting and adaptive torque control. Eight sensor types support riding awareness, while an AI Agent and app enable ride tracking, community interaction and health monitoring. Development priorities include planetary and axial-flux liquid-cooled motors, automotive-grade fast charging, modular battery swapping and lightweight materials.

Global Expansion and Co-Creation

Backed by LUYUAN's nearly 30 years of experience, over 30 million users, presence across 80-plus markets and over 1,200 patents, LYVA plans six overseas innovation centres in Germany, Spain, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Singapore. Its partners include BMW Group, Baowu Group, Qingyang Precision, OpenHarmony and KOVE. Distribution will combine online channels-including its website, Amazon and Joybuy-with European specialist dealers. LYVA launched its Global Co-Creation programme, appointing three initial participants through rides, reviews and feedback.

About LYVA

LYVA is a premium brand established by LUYUANGroup (HK.02451), focused on smart mobility and intelligent light-mobility solutions. LYVA brings together technology and design to address diverse commuting, recreational and everyday mobility needs.

Media contact

Email: brand@luyuangroup.com

Official Website: www.lyva.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2905736d-54e6-4ee3-b98d-b1dc50a463ce