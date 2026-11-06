

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS.MC, AMADY), a Spanish IT company, on Friday reported a rise in revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of EUR 1.081 billion, compared with EUR 1.088 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings were EUR 2.54 per share, higher than EUR 2.44 per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was EUR 1.147 billion, or EUR 2.69 per share, compared with EUR 1.108 billion, or EUR 2.48 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBIT was EUR 1.546 billion as against the prior year's EUR 1.470 billion.



Operating profit moved up to EUR 1.450 billion from last year's EUR 1.419 billion. Revenue was EUR 5.075 billion, higher than EUR 4.895 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Luis Maroto, CEO of Amadeus, said: 'We enter the last quarter of the year on track to deliver on our 2026 outlook, albeit likely at the lower end of the range, due to the impact of the ongoing situation in the Middle East.'



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