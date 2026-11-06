Safello Group AB: Safello publishes interim report for the third quarter 2026 - Safello returns to operating profit on lower costs and improved margins

Stockholm, 6 November 2026 | Today, Safello Group AB ("Safello") publishes the company's interim report for the third quarter (1 July-30 September) 2026. The report is attached hereto and can be found on https://safello.com/investors/reports .

Summary of the third quarter (Jul-Sep 2026)

Net turnover decreased by 41 % to SEK 98.4 million (165.7), attributable to lower order volumes during the period.

Gross profit decreased by 35 % to SEK 8.7 million (13.4). The gross margin amounted to 8.8 % (8.1).

Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 1.0 million (0.5).

Operating profit (-loss) amounted to SEK 0.8 million (-1.1).

The net profit (-loss) for the period amounted to SEK 0.7 million (-1.1).

Earnings per share based on the average number of shares (20,449,600 shares) amounted to SEK 0.04 (-0.06).

Earnings per share based on the average number of shares after potential dilution (20,449,600 shares) amounted to SEK 0.04 (-0.06).

The number of orders amounted to 25.9 thousand (41.4).

The average order value for buy orders amounted to SEK 2.2 thousand (2.6), a decrease of 14 %, and the average order value for sell orders amounted to SEK 8.8 thousand (9.6), a decrease of 8 %.

The total number of active customers amounted to 12.9 thousand (20.4), of which the number of new active customers amounted to 2.4 thousand (4.4).

Summary of the first nine months (Jan-Sep 2026)

Net turnover decreased by 33 % to SEK 326.4 million (490.5), attributable to lower order volumes during the period.

Gross profit decreased by 45 % to SEK 19.3 million (35.1). The gross margin amounted to 5.9 % (7.1).

Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -11.5 million (-4.2). The result was affected by the realised loss of SEK -2.2 million on the sale of the company's long-term TAO holding, partly offset by a lower cost base following the cost measures implemented during the year.

Operating profit (-loss) amounted to SEK -9.8 million (-8.7).

The net profit (-loss) for the period amounted to SEK -9.9 million (-8.9).

Earnings per share based on the average number of shares (20,449,600 shares) amounted to SEK -0.48 (-0.44).

Earnings per share based on the average number of shares after potential dilution (20,449,600 shares) amounted to SEK -0.48 (-0.44).

The number of orders decreased by 39 % to 76.6 thousand (126.0).

The average order value for buy orders amounted to SEK 2.4 thousand (2.6), a decrease of 6 %, and the average order value for sell orders amounted to SEK 12.5 thousand (9.0), an increase of 38 %.

The total number of active customers amounted to 38.4 thousand (51.9), of which the number of new active customers amounted to 6.4 thousand (12.9).

The cash balance at the end of the period amounted to SEK 12.3 million (compared with SEK 17.3 million as of 31 December 2025). The carrying value of long-term crypto assets amounted to SEK 0.4 million (9.0), following the sale of the company's TAO holding during the second quarter.



Significant events during the third quarter

Safello launches crypto checkout pilot: On 24 September, Safello announced the launch of a crypto checkout pilot, an embeddable solution that enables companies to offer their end-customers the ability to buy and transfer crypto-assets directly within an existing customer flow. The service is provided under Safello's authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU's Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA). Safello is working together with an external party on an initial pilot use case and integration on its own platform bitcoin.se.



Other events in the third quarter

No other events during the third quarter.

No significant or other events after the end of the period

"This is the first profitable quarter since my return as CEO. Safello reports an operating profit of SEK 0.8 million and a net profit of SEK 0.7 million, in a market that remains weak. We worked on both costs and revenue: total operating expenses were SEK 7.6 million, compared with SEK 12.9 million a year ago, and the adjustment of our fee structure at the end of June lifted the gross margin to 8.8 %. One profitable quarter is a data point. Three in a row is a business, and that is the bar we are setting for ourselves," says Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello.

For environmental and cost reasons, Safello Group AB has decided not to print the report. A printout may be distributed to shareholders upon request.

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This information is such that Safello Group AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below, for publication at 08.00 CET on 6 November 2026.

For more information, please contact

Mikael Schlaug, CFO, ir@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.