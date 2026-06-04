Safello Group AB: Safello enters into strategic partnership agreement with Wictor Family Office, entailing a share subscription right in Safello

Stockholm, 4 June 2026 | Safello, the leading crypto exchange in the Nordics, announces that Safello Group AB ("Safello Group") and its wholly owned subsidiary Safello AB has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Wictor Family Office AB ("WFO") and Wictor Holding AB ("Wictor Holding") in relation to crypto assets services, which also grants a right for Wictor Holding to, on certain conditions, subscribe for shares in Safello Group.

The partnership agreement is entered into in order to establish a strategic collaboration relating to custody of crypto assets and financial products backed by crypto assets. As a part of the strategic partnership, the parties intend to negotiate and enter into one or more agreements regarding crypto asset services provided by Safello AB. In particular, the parties shall negotiate an agreement regarding custody of crypto-assets, in the course of which WFO will store crypto-assets with Safello AB. The aim is to go live with the services under the custody agreement before the end of the year. Launch of the custody services will be conditional upon any necessary regulatory approvals.

Provided that WFO under such custody agreement reaches an AUM-target of SEK 250 million in custody over a continuous rolling two calendar months' period, Wictor Holding is granted a right, but are not obliged to, invest SEK 10 million in Safello Group through a directed share issue at a pre-money equity valuation of SEK 100 million. The number of shares to be subscribed for, and the subscription price per share, will be determined on the basis of the said valuation and the fully diluted share capital of Safello Group at the time of exercise. The right to subscribe for shares is subject to the limitations of any outstanding issue authorization granted to the board of Safello Group from time to time, and conditional upon that the share issue can be made at market terms as well as generally accepted practices on the Swedish securities market at the time of exercise.

Safello is entering into the strategic partnership agreement and granting the above described investment right to incentivise WFO's utilisation of the custody services, and for Safello to position itself as the go-to custodian of choice for family offices and wealth managers in relation to crypto assets.



"Crypto has matured into a robust asset class with a market capitalization of approximately $2.5 trillion, operating within a well-regulated framework under the EU's MiCA regulation. It deserves a place in diversified portfolios. I'm excited to see Wictor Family Office pioneering direct crypto exposure in Sweden, addressing client demand in an asset class long dominated by ETPs," says Frank Schuil, CEO at Safello Group.

"As Sweden continues to produce a new generation of successful entrepreneurs, the expectations placed on wealth managers are evolving. To remain competitive with international institutions, we must continuously adapt and expand our offering to meet our clients' changing needs.

Secure and efficient custody of digital assets has become an increasingly important requirement for many of our clients. We are therefore proud to enter into this agreement with Safello.

This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver a modern, comprehensive wealth management offering. We look forward to competing more effectively with the larger international banks and continuing our ambition to be a truly contemporary family office, one that reflects the needs and opportunities of today's entrepreneurs and wealth creators," says Sara Viktorsson, CEO at Wictor Family Office.

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This information is such that Safello Group AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below, for publication at 20.05 CEST on 4 June 2026.

For more information, please contact

Mikael Schlaug, CFO, ir@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 425,400 users. The company's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and seamless solution for buying, selling, storing, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - all through smooth transactions with instant delivery. Safello AB operates in Sweden and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information, visit www.safello.com.