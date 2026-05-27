Safello Group AB: The Swedish Police Authority extends framework agreement with Safello

Stockholm, 27 May 2026 | The Swedish Police Authority extends its framework agreement with Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics. The agreement between the parties was entered into in September 2023 following Safello being selected as the sole provider of cryptocurrency services in the Swedish Police Authority's public procurement process.

The procurement was carried out as a competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Swedish Public Procurement Act (Lagen om offentlig upphandling, "LOU") to serve the needs of the Swedish Police Authority, the Swedish Customs Office, and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority for cryptocurrency services.

The framework agreement, which caters to the needs of the Swedish Police Authority for cryptocurrency exchange on a national basis, is extended for an additional year from the end of the current contract period and will be valid between September 3, 2026, and September 3, 2027. The extension is made on unchanged contract terms.

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