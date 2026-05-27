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WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TS
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:02
0,264 Euro
-2,22 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFELLO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFELLO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safello Group AB: The Swedish Police Authority extends framework agreement with Safello

Stockholm, 27 May 2026 | The Swedish Police Authority extends its framework agreement with Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics. The agreement between the parties was entered into in September 2023 following Safello being selected as the sole provider of cryptocurrency services in the Swedish Police Authority's public procurement process.

The procurement was carried out as a competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Swedish Public Procurement Act (Lagen om offentlig upphandling, "LOU") to serve the needs of the Swedish Police Authority, the Swedish Customs Office, and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority for cryptocurrency services.

The framework agreement, which caters to the needs of the Swedish Police Authority for cryptocurrency exchange on a national basis, is extended for an additional year from the end of the current contract period and will be valid between September 3, 2026, and September 3, 2027. The extension is made on unchanged contract terms.

###


For more information, please contact
Filip Fredman at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics with over 425,000 users and was founded in 2013. The company's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and seamless solution for buying, selling, storing, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - all through smooth transactions with instant delivery. Safello AB operates in Sweden and Finland, and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information, visit www.safello.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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