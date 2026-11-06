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WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:10
117,60 Euro
+5,19 % +5,80
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,20118,8010:29
118,40118,6010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Schouw & Co. raises its full-year 2026 guidance on revenue and EBITDA

Schouw & Co. will today be releasing its interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The interim report contains inside information, as the guidance for full-year revenue and EBITDA differs from the guidance expressed in the company's interim report for the second quarter of 2026 released on 14 August 2026 and in connection with closing of the acquisition of Spectre on 1 September 2026.

Schouw & Co. increases its guidance for FY 2026 consolidated revenue to the range of DKK 36.2-38.1 from previously DKK 35.1-37.6 billion. At the same time, the guidance for FY 2026 consolidated EBITDA is raised to the range of DKK 3,375-3,525 million from previously DKK 3,150-3,350 million.

The upgraded guidance is based on the Board of Directors' and the Executive Management's assessment of the outlook for the Group's businesses for the rest of the year, including the information on BioMar's guidance in company announcement no. 66 of 2 November 2026.

The company's full interim report for the third quarter of 2026 will be released immediately following this message.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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