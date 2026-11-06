Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline A/S receives order from Norwegian dairy group for a DairyQuant GO with Bag Sampler

6.11.2026 08:23:14 CET | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline has received an order from a Norwegian dairy group for a DairyQuant GO system equipped with the new Bag Sampler accessory. The system will be used for the analysis of both liquid dairy products and various types of processed cheese.

The combination of DairyQuant GO and the Bag Sampler enables the analysis of both liquid and non-liquid samples on a single instrument. In addition, the DairyQuant platform's maintenance-free hardware makes the system particularly well suited for small and medium-sized dairies, as well as production facilities located in remote areas.

The instrument is scheduled for delivery in December 2026 with installation in January 2027.

"This order includes our new Bag Sampler accessory, which makes it easy to analyze hot samples such as processed cheese. The solution addresses a significant industry challenge by enabling the analysis of samples at temperatures up to 70-80°C without compromising analytical performance. We are experiencing strong interest in our new Bag Sampler accessory," says Per Sand, VP Global Sales at Q-Interline.

The order highlights the growing demand for flexible and user-friendly analytical solutions capable of handling multiple sample types on a single platform while minimizing maintenance requirements. The Bag Sampler expands the application range of the DairyQuant platform and supports customers' needs for efficient quality and process control in dairy production.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 30 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.