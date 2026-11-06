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WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:07
2,205 Euro
-1,78 % -0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1852,20510:30
2,1902,20010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Raisio: Inside information, profit warning: Raisio lowers its guidance for 2026 and provides preliminary information on the financial development of the third quarter

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, Inside information on 6 November 2026 at 9:30 EET

Raisio plc lowers its guidance for net sales and comparable EBIT for 2026. The updated guidance is based on weaker-than-expected sales performance towards the end of 2026. In addition, the guidance is also affected by higher-than-anticipated costs of the company's ongoing ERP project.

New guidance for 2026

Raisio projects that net sales for the 2026 financial year will be at the same level as in 2025 and comparable EBIT will be at the level of 2025 or decrease slightly compared to 2025.

Previous guidance for 2026

Raisio projects that net sales and comparable EBIT for the financial year 2026 will increase compared to 2025.

Preliminary information on financial performance in the third quarter of 2026 and January-September 2026

Based on preliminary, unaudited information, Raisio plc's net sales for January-September totalled EUR 171.3 (169.0) million and comparable EBIT was EUR 21.5 (22.7) million.

M€ 7-9/267-9/25Change1-9/261-9/25Change
Net sales57.856.72.1%171.3169.01.3%
Comparable EBIT8.48.6-2.3%21.522.7-5.2%

Raisio will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2026 on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Raisio will not comment on the Interim Report for January-September before it is published.

Raisio plc
Board of Directors

Further information:

Elli Siltala, CEO, tel. +358 02 443 2111

Raisio plc

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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