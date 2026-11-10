Raisio Oyj: Raisio plc's Interim Report January-September 2026

Raisio Plc's Interim Report, November 10, 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EET

July-September net sales and profitability in line with the comparison period

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN BRIEF

July-September 2026

The Group's net sales totalled EUR 57.8 (56.7) million, which signified a growth of 2.1%.

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 10.7 (11.0) million, which accounted for 18.5% (19.3%) of net sales.

EBITDA was EUR 10.5* (11.0) million, which accounted for 18.1% (19.3%) of net sales.

Comparable EBIT was EUR 8.4 (8.6) million, accounting for 14.6% (15.3%) of net sales.

EBIT was EUR 8.2* (8.6) million, which accounted for 14.2% (15.3%) of net sales.

The Group's cash flow from business operations after financial items and taxes totalled EUR 8.7 (8.9) million.

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.05) per share.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.05) per share.

*EBIT and EBITDA for the review period include EUR 0.2 million in costs related to organisational restructuring.

January-September 2026

The Group's net sales totalled EUR 171.3 (169.0) million, which signified a growth of 1.3%.

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 28.4* (29.7*) million, which accounted for 16.6% (17.6%) of net sales.

EBITDA was EUR 28.9** (29.1**) million, which accounted for 16.9% (17.2%) of net sales.

Comparable EBIT was EUR 21.5* (22.7*) million, accounting for 12.6% (13.4%) of net sales.

EBIT was EUR 17.6** (22.1**) million, which accounted for 10.3% (13.0%) of net sales.

The Group's cash flow from business operations after financial items and taxes totalled EUR 20.4 (23.7) million.

The comparable return on invested capital (ROIC) was 11.3% (12.7%) and the return on invested capital (ROIC) was 9.4% (12.3%).

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.11 (0.12) per share.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (0.12) per share.

*Comparable EBITDA and EBIT for the review period include a reversal of a provision of EUR 0.1 (0.3) million for a retrospective payment to the authorities.

**EBITDA and EBIT for the review period include EUR 0.2 million in costs related to organisational restructuring and proceeds of EUR 0.7 million from the sale of the Honey Monster brand. EBITDA and EBIT for the comparison period include EUR 0.6 million in costs related to business restructuring. EBIT for the review period also includes an impairment loss of EUR 4.3 million relating to the right-of-use assets in Kauhava associated with the divested plant protein business.



CEO ELLI SILTALA:

Consumer interest in health, wellness and the importance of nutrition continues to grow. During my first few months here, I have become convinced that Raisio is well placed to benefit from this change: Raisio boasts an exceptionally strong combination of research expertise, well-known consumer brands and the ability to combine delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits.

I have come to this conclusion after familiarizing myself with our operations after visiting our factories in Raisio and Nokia, as well as our subsidiaries in the UK, Ireland and Poland. At the same time, I have met with our personnel, customers and partners in various markets. These meetings have repeatedly highlighted Raisio's clear strengths: strong brands, competitive expertise in oats, a sound financial position and committed personnel. I have been particularly impressed by our personnel's ambition, expertise and desire to shape Raisio's next phase of growth.

Net sales for January-September remained at the level of the comparison period at EUR 171.3 (169.0) million. Although net sales rose during the third quarter by 2.1% to EUR 57.8 (56.7) million, we cannot be satisfied with the current rate of growth. The figures show that the foundations for growth laid last year and the positive trend that has continued this year have not yet translated into sufficiently rapid growth. On a positive note, growth is being generated in a number of areas and our strategic projects are progressing, but we must ensure that we turn this momentum into stronger commercial success than we are currently achieving. Our profitability in the third quarter remained close to the comparison period, with comparable EBIT of EUR 8.4 million (8.6 million). Profitability in the Breakfast, Snacking & Food Solutions business was supported by sales growth and improved operational efficiency, while lower consumer sales volumes in the UK and adverse foreign exchange effects weighed on the profitability of the Heart Health business. Our ongoing ERP project also had a negative impact on the Group's comparable EBIT.

In the Heart Health business, sales of spreads have fallen short of our targets in a market facing challenges from changing consumer habits and intensifying competition, amid a decline in margarine consumption. Meanwhile, the market growth of oat-based dairy alternatives has been slower than we had anticipated. For this reason, we are focusing even more strongly on increasing our market share, commercialising innovations and developing new sources of growth. We are currently assessing the implementation of our strategy, and in early 2027 we will refine our priorities in terms of accelerating growth, as well as the measures needed to strengthen our ability to implement our strategy.

Although the market environment remains challenging, I firmly believe in Raisio's long-term prospects. Consumer interest in healthy, plant-based solutions that promote well-being continues to grow. We have strong brands, leading expertise in oats and a sound financial position, which will enable us to continue to capitalise on these opportunities in the years to come. At the same time, our innovation projects strengthen our ability to develop healthy food solutions for the future. Our research programme focusing on fibre innovations - one of our most strategically significant projects - is progressing as planned, and the commissioning of the associated pilot plant has begun. Furthermore, the construction of our new product development and research facilities is proceeding on schedule.

We are now refining the prioritisation of our strategic projects and focusing on ensuring that the foundations we have laid translate into faster growth and better results. Towards the end of the year, we will be focusing in particular on strengthening the growth of the Benecol® brand, driving forward the commercialisation of our innovation projects and ensuring the smooth roll-out of our ERP system. At the same time, we will continue to exercise strict cost control and actively assess opportunities to utilise our strong balance sheet to accelerate growth.



OUTLOOK 2026, updated on 6 November 2026:

On 6 November 2026, Raisio updated its financial outlook for 2026. Previously, Raisio projected net sales and comparable EBIT to increase compared to 2025.

New guidance for 2026: Raisio projects that net sales for the 2026 financial year will be at the same level as in 2025 and comparable EBIT will be at the level of 2025 or decrease slightly compared to 2025.

In Raisio, Finland, 9 November 2026

Raisio plc

Board of Directors



Enquiries:

CEO Elli Siltala, tel. +358 50 384 2532



The Finnish-language webcast of the Interim Report by the CEO will start on 10 November 2026 at 12 noon, Finnish time. This is the direct link to the webcast: https://raisio.events.inderes.com/q3-2026

Raisio's financial releases 2026

Future financial releases of Raisio plc: The 2026 Financial Statements Bulletin will be published on 10 February 2027.

RAISIO PLC

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com