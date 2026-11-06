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Mojo Launches Pitching Coach, AI Role-Play Practice for Real Estate Agents



06.11.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

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CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO - November 6, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Mojo Dialing Solutions LLC, maker of the Mojo Dialer prospecting platform for real estate professionals, today released Pitching Coach, an AI role-play tool that lets real estate agents practice prospecting conversations out loud and get a score after every practice call. It is available now in Beta for Mojo Real Estate accounts. How it works Traditional role-play needs a second person: a partner, a coach or a scheduled training session. Pitching Coach removes that step. In the Mojo web app, an agent picks an AI homeowner persona, chooses the difficulty and talks through the computer's microphone. The persona answers, responds in real time and raises objections. Nothing is dialed, and no contact records are used. Pitching Coach includes: • 12 AI homeowner personas in three lead types: five Circle, five Expired and two For Sale By Owner (FSBO), each with its own situation and personality, such as Skeptical, Frustrated or Price Dreamer • Three difficulty levels, from Easy (one mild objection) to Hard (a guarded homeowner who pushes back several times), and three response paces • The option to keep one of the calling scripts saved in the agent's Mojo account on screen during practice • Live counters showing the agent's share of the talking, their longest turn and how many questions they have asked • A scorecard after each call: a total out of 100, scores and notes for the Opening, Discovery, Objections and Close, plus a Best moment and a Next time tip that quote the agent's own words • A full transcript of every practice call and a Sessions history for each persona, so agents can compare their recent scores "Most agents learn the phone on live calls, so the first few conversations of every session end up being the warm-up," said David England, Vice President of Mojo Dialing Solutions. "Pitching Coach moves that warm-up ahead of the real conversations. In a few minutes, agents can practice the objection they hear most or rehearse asking for the appointment, and the scorecard shows them what to work on next." Built for practice on your own schedule Pitching Coach is designed for self-directed practice. Agents choose the persona, the difficulty and the script, decide what to say, and can repeat the same scenario with Practice Again to work on one skill at a time. Each practice call lasts up to 10 minutes, and the Sessions history shows each agent only their own practice calls. "We're releasing Pitching Coach as a Beta because we want agents to help shape it," England said. "The Give Feedback button on the page sends their comments straight to our team, and that feedback will guide what we build next." Availability Agents open Pitching Coach from the Training section of the Mojo Home page or from the Practice With Pitching Coach card on the AI Tools page. It runs in the Mojo web app on a computer with a microphone and is available during the Beta to every user on a Mojo Real Estate account. Find release notes and Mojo's guide to real estate cold calling practice at https://www.mojosells.com/blog/real-estate-cold-calling-practice/ . About Mojo Dialing Solutions Mojo Dialing Solutions LLC is the maker of Mojo Dialer, a prospecting platform for real estate professionals that combines multi-line power dialing, lead management, and real estate lead data in one system. Designed, built, and supported in the USA, Mojo is used by real estate agents and teams to run their own prospecting from a single account. Founded in 2007, Mojo has offices in Littleton, New Hampshire, and Caguas, Puerto Rico, and builds and operates its own dialing platform, data services, and software. Learn more at www.mojosells.com . Media contact

Maricarmen Sandoval, Operations

Managermaricarmen@mojosells.com , 877-859-6656 Mojo Dialing Solutions, LLC

Media contact: David England

+1-877-859-6656

News Source: Search Atlas





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